Police searching for missing 7-year-old and 11-year-old in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple police departments are helping with the search for two missing children in Monson Tuesday night.

According to State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, Monson Police called for assistance after a 7-year-old and 11-year-old went missing from a residence in town just after 9 p.m. A description of the missing children has not been made available at this time.

Trooper DeAngelis told 22News the search continues with at least two K-9’s and troopers patrolling the Monson Road area.

Brimfield Police are also assisting with the search.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more details become available.