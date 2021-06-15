Police searching for missing Agawam man since April

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a man missing since the end of April.

According to a flyer posted on Facebook by the Agawam Police Department, 54-year-old Todd Polacco was last seen and heard from family towards the end of April or beginning of May. He lived in an Agawam apartment alone and is unemployed.

Todd is being described as a 5’7″ tall weighing about 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He often rode a dark colored mountain bike throughout western Massachusetts and frequented local hiking and fishing areas including Bear Hole in West Springfield. He does not drive a vehicle and was last seen riding his bicycle in West Springfield about four weeks ago.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Agawam Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-786-4767.