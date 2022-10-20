WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wilbraham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 83-year-old man.

Thomas Frazier was last seen around 9:00 a.m. on Maple Street in Wilbraham Wednesday. Frazier is wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored pants and a red/maroon hooded sweatshirt. He has white hair, a white beard, is 5’10” in height and weighs 170 pounds.

Credit: Wilbraham Police Department

Frazier suffers from mild dementia and other health related issues. If you have any information of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Wilbraham Police at 413-596-3837.