Police searching for missing woman in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in West Springfield need your help locating a woman who is missing from an assisted living facility.

West Springfield Police Department says 81-year-old Julia Tomaino is missing from Landmark At Monastery Heights. She is 4’8″ and 80lbs and was last seen wearing blue capri pants, a tan jacket with hood, black Sketchers and carrying a lime green purse.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210.

22News has been also receiving calls from viewers of a helicopter flying over the same area.