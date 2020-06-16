Watch Live
Police searching for missing woman in West Springfield

Hampden County
Julia Tomaino (West Springfield Police Department)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in West Springfield need your help locating a woman who is missing from an assisted living facility.

West Springfield Police Department says 81-year-old Julia Tomaino is missing from Landmark At Monastery Heights. She is 4’8″ and 80lbs and was last seen wearing blue capri pants, a tan jacket with hood, black Sketchers and carrying a lime green purse.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210.

22News has been also receiving calls from viewers of a helicopter flying over the same area.

MAP: Landmark At Monastery Heights on 110 Monastery Ave

