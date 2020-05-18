Police searching for runaway teenage girl in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are searching for a runaway teenage girl who ran out of a building early Sunday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, 17-year-old May Ricardi ran out of a building located on 305 Broadway around 12:20 a.m. She was last seen wearing a black top, sweatshirt, and grey leggings. Wilk said Ricardi did not have any shoes on.

Ricari has run away from that location before and was located in the Springfield area. So far, officers have checked several locations, but have not yet found her.

If you have seen Mary or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Chicopee Police at 413-594-1700. The reference case number is 2133.