Police searching for suspect in van who attacked woman jogging near Staffordville Reservoir in Wales

WALES, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities are looking for man who allegedly attacked a woman while she was jogging on Route 19 early Thursday evening.

Wales Police Department Chief Dessert said at 5 p.m., an 18-year-old woman was jogging near the Staffordville Reservoir when a man in a white van began driving back-and-forth several times next to her “yelling sexually explicit things at her.”

The man then allegedly attempted to block the woman in against the guardrail with his van.

Chief Dessert said the 18-year-old woman was able to run and hide in a nearby yard until the suspect left the area before calling police. The Connecticut State Police and the Wales Police Department searched the Wales and Stafford area upon arrival but were not able to locate the man.

The van is white with blue or black lettering on the driver’s side and was last seen heading north towards Wales, according to Chief Dessert.

The suspect is described as a white man with tan, brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he is dirty looking, sweaty and was wearing a neon yellow green shirt.

Anyone with information that could help police identify or locate the man is asked to call Trooper Buck of the Connecticut State Police at (860) 684-3777.

