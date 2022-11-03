SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 40-year-old woman.

Maria Matos was last seen on Wednesday, October 26th according to a post on Facebook by the Springfield Police Department. She may be in the area of Fort Pleasant Avenue, Belmont Avenue, Euclid Avenue, Locust Street, or Main Street.

Maria Matos (Springfield Police Department)

If you have seen her or know her whereabouts contact the Springfield police non-emergency number at 413-787-6300 or the missing person’s Detectives at 413-787-6360.