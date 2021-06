LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Do you know the owner or operator of the pictured truck?

The Longmeadow Police Department needs your help identifying the owner of the truck which was seen traveling eastbound on 87 Ellington Street around 11:14 a.m. The truck struck a tree limb causing it to uproot, fall and block the entire road, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Matt Chaplin at (413) 567-3311 ext. 9172.