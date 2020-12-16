Police seeking identity of individuals suspected of using counterfeit bills

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southwick Police Department is looking to identify two individuals who’ve been allegedly passing counterfeit bills in the area.

Southwick Police Department

Police said they are looking for the woman pictured in the photo above.

The woman is said to have been driving a green Volvo station wagon with a Connecticut registration. Police are also trying to get information on the driver of the red Jeep seen in the photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southwick Police Department at 413-569-5348 ext. 250.

You may remain anonymous.