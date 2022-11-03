SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man.

Dennis Gauthier is 78 years old and suffers from Alzheimer’s, according to a post on Facebook by the Springfield Police Department. He wandered away from his home on Bretton Road, in the area of Plumtree Road and Bradley Road Thursday afternoon. He has wandered away previously as far as Cottage Street and South Branch Parkway.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Springfield police non-emergency number at 413-787-6300 or Detectives at 413-787-6360.