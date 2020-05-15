Police seeking those responsible for vandalism at Longmeadow Council on Aging

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for the person responsible for vandalizing the memorial stone bench at the Longmeadow Council on Aging.

The Longmeadow Police Department was called to the facility located at 231 Maple Road to investigate the vandalism. Officers believe the suspects broke the bench and removed an American Flag from the facility’s flag pole.

  Photo: Longmeadow Police Department
Police say it’s likely the vandalism occurred this past weekend.

Anyone with information or knows the identity of those responsible is asked to call the Longmeadow Police Department at (413) 567-3311.

