Police seize drugs, guns and arrest suspects, including two with GPS devices, at Springfield apartment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police recovered several guns and ammunition, and in the process arrested five people, two of whom were wearing GPS monitoring devices.

The arrests were made Wednesday afternoon when officers conducted a search warrant at a home on Monmouth Street. Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood told 22News that officers discovered two illegal, high capacity firearms, including an AR-15 style rifle, along with ammunition.

Clapprood said officers also recovered drugs, including heroin and cocaine. Arrested were Daevon Ramsey, 24, Fernando Massey, 22, Nasear Wise, 20, Destiny Massey, 21, Nh-Zheu Brantley, 18.

All five are facing the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm without a License (2 Counts)

Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number

Possession of Ammunition without an ID

Possession of a High Capacity Feeding Device/Magazine (3 Counts)

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm (2 Counts)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Receiving Stolen Property less than $1200

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood told 22News two of the suspects, Daevon Ramsey and Fernando Massey were wearing an electronic monitoring device as they await trial for previous offenses. Clapprood said with the types of guns involved in this case, the situation could have been a lot worse.

“God forbid we didn’t enter as we did, and it didn’t work out as safely as it did and I’m not today trying to tell officers’ families and loved ones why people on GPS bracelets harmed or killed the officers involved. Because I wouldn’t know how to answer that myself,” Clapprood said.

Police said both Daevon Ramsey and Fernando Massey were wearing GPS ankle bracelets as a condition of their pre-trial release.

Ramsey is awaiting trial for a second offense for possession of illegal firearms. Massey is awaiting trial for a case in Greenfield for cocaine trafficking, heroin distribution, and possession of ammunition.