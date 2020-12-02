Police seize gun, arrest two men in Springfield after car, foot chase

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested two men after a brief car and foot chase in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, one of the men was arrested on Chestnut Street and was wearing a GPS bracelet for previous gun charges.
The other suspect led police on a car chase around 2:55 p.m. from Chestnut Street to Cedar Street. He then attempted to run from police on foot but was eventually arrested. In the vehicle, officers found a gun.
Both suspects are facing charges.
Walsh said more information on the suspects would be released on Thursday.