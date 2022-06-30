WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Law Enforcement officers will serve as “celebrity waiters” collecting tips for Special Olympics Massachusetts.

Law Enforcement Officers from West Springfield, Chicopee, Springfield, AIC, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and Westfield State University will volunteer to be waiters at a local Applebee’s to raise money for Special Olympics Massachusetts on Thursday. This is known as the Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser and will be held from 5-9 p.m. at Applebee’s at 441 East Main Street, Westfield.

Regular tips to their servers will not be impacted but the money donated towards tips for the waitstaff of first responders will go to Special Olympics Massachusetts. Local Special Olympics athletes with greet customers at the door.

Over 14,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities across the state participate in over 450 year-round training and competitions each year.