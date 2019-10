LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Several bicycles were stolen in Longmeadow over the weekend.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, there were several break-ins into cars and garages in the area of Hillcrest Avenue.

Police say several bicycles were reported stolen and a bicycle was recovered that hasn’t been reported yet.

If your bike has been stolen or if you are missing any items, you are asked to contact Longmeadow Police at (413) 567-3311.