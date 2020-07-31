Police simulator trains officers for real emergency situations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and several others took part in a police training simulator with the Springfield Police Department.

Those who participated took part in multiple scenarios based on real situations that police departments around the country have dealt with. The training focused on decision making and shooter accuracy.

Since August 1st 2017, Springfield Police officers were involved in six officer involved shootings. Zero suspects were killed by officers.

Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood told 22News said this training gives her staff a better idea of when and when not to use force and how to make quick and accurate decisions.

“The job is odd and unique that you can go for months or even years without having a gun pulled on you or having to draw your weapon. We’ve seen with the number of semi-automatic weapons we’ve seized that it’s dangerous and the potential is there. The more we realize it can happen any shift, the better prepared officers are.” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Since August of 2017, the department has seized illegal firearms in more than 400 arrests.