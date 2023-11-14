SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who hasn’t been seen in nearly a month.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 34-year-old Hector Davila hasn’t been seen for several weeks. Davila typically frequents the area of Union Street and East Columbus Avenue in Springfield.

He is approximately 5’4″ in height and weighs 100 pounds. He may also be in the Chicopee, Bridgeport, Connecticut or Norwalk, Connecticut areas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Springfield Police at 413-787-6300.