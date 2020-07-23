Police: Springfield men arrested in Wilbraham during traffic stop, guns, drugs found inside car

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men are facing several charges including resisting arrest and carrying unlicensed firearms after police stopped their vehicle on Boston Road in Wilbraham Monday.

The Wilbraham Police Department said officers observed a vehicle acting suspiciously and driving erratically for some time before conducting a stop on Boston Road near North Hills Lane just before midnight.

During the stop, a Palmer Police Department K9 Unit was in the area and stopped to provide assistance. While speaking with the driver, identified as Alexier Radames Llanos of Springfield, and the passenger, Jacoby Leron Baymon of Springfield, officers allegedly noticed a gun inside the car.

Baymon allegedly exited the vehicle and ran but was eventually caught after a foot chase.

A search of the vehicle turned up three guns; one with the serial number removed, a 30-round magazine, a stun gun, and a large amount of marijuana, according to police.

Llanos and Baymon both face many numerous charges including resisting arrest, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a large capacity firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of stun gun, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, drug possession Class D with intent to distribute, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.