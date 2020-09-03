Police standoff with armed man in Longmeadow ends peacefully

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A standoff between an armed man and police that could have turned deadly in Longmeadow Tuesday night ended peacefully, according to police.

The Longmeadow Police Department told 22News a 911 call came in just before 9 p.m., reporting a man who had left his house making suicidal statements. Shortly after the call, officers were able to locate the man along with his vehicle on Bark Haul Bridge overlooking I-91.

When officers approached the man, he allegedly drew a gun from his waistband and held it to his head.

The man continued to make threats, which prompted Longmeadow police to involve a crisis negotiator from the Enfield Police Department, along with Massachusetts State Police troopers. Police say the man, on many occasions, suggested the officers shoot him and made quick gestures to force them to act.

A K9 officer who was assisting with the situation eventually made a connection with the man, and for 90 minutes, the officer was able to communicate and diffuse the situation while social distancing.

Officers were then able to convince the man to surrender his gun.

He was then taken into custody then transferred to Baystate Medical Center for evaluation.