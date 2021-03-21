Police still investigating Saturday crash in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are currently investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened in East Longmeadow on Saturday afternoon.

After numerous 911 calls, Hampden Police, Hampden Fire Department and Action EMS arrived at 15 Somers Road, where a van had crashed into a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was a 65-year-old man, who was trapped inside the van. According to Police, the Hampden Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to free the driver.

A Life Star helicopter was used to bring the driver to Baystate Medical Center.

The Massachusetts State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene also responded to the site.

No word yet on the drivers condition.

22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.