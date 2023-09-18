SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police talked an Agawam resident out of jumping off the South End Bridge on Monday.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at 9:39 a.m., the State Police-Springfield Barracks received several calls about a possible jumper on the South End Bridge over the Connecticut River on the Agawam side. When troopers arrived, they saw an adult man from Agawam standing outside the railing.

The troopers began talking to the man and discovered that he was upset about the problems that he had been having. After the troopers were talking to the man for a while, they were able to grab him and pull him back over the railing and onto the bridge road.

An American Medical Response ambulance arrived and took the man to Baystate Medical Center for evaluation.