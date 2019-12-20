Police: Teacher used blanket, full-body weight in alleged abuse at East Longmeadow daycare center

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A teacher at an East Longmeadow daycare facility has been fired and charged with abusing a two-year-old child several times while in her care in November.

A criminal complaint filed in Palmer District Court alleges that 45-year-old Jennifer Callahan of Connecticut, now a former teacher at the Arbors Kids childcare center located at 126 Industrial Avenue in East Longmeadow, disciplined a child by wrapping her in a blanket and lying on top of her on more than one occasion.

Callahan was arraigned on Wednesday and charged with two counts of risk of injury to a child and two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, in connection with the alleged abuse that occurred on November 5 and 7.

The court-filed complaint alleges that on November 5 and 7, Callahan used a blanket, categorized by the police department as a dangerous weapon used in the incident, and her full body weight to intentionally punish the 2-year-old girl in a rough manner.

On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office notified East Longmeadow Police of the alleged abuse, which was reported to the Department of Children and Families by an assistant teacher who was in the classroom with Callahan and recorded the incident on her phone as it was happening.

In the video, which was not included in the court released document but described by police, shows Callahan walking over to the child laying on a cot. “She takes this child, flips her over to her stomach, and places a blanket over the top of her body including her head and appears to walk away.” Callahan allegedly returns and “sits on the ground and lays her body across the 2-year-old, pinning her to the ground.”

Police say Callahan’s reckless actions in an attempt to punish the child, risked serious injuries on the two separate occasions.

Callahan was released without bail after her arraignment on Wednesday and is due back in court on April 15, 2020.

You can view the PDF version of the court-filed criminal complaint below: