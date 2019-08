WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A car crashed into a pole on Stony Hill Road and East Longmeadow Road in Wilbraham Friday.

Wilbraham Police Sergeant Christopher Arventos told 22News, crews were called to a report of a crash around 7 p.m. Friday evening.

No serious injuries were reported, but the road was closed for hours.

Wilbraham Police Department is working to determine what led up to the accident.