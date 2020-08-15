Police urge pet owners not to leave animals inside hot cars

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are reminding pet owners not to leave their animals in a hot car after they rescued a dog car in Southwick Friday morning.

When the air temperature is 80 degrees, the inside of your car can reach almost 110 degrees in 20 minutes, making the heat deadly for animals in a matter of minutes.

Cracking a window doesn’t make a difference either. The inside of your car still gets too hot. Another thing to keep in mind, dogs are more susceptible to heat than humans because they don’t have the bodily function to release heat like we do.

“They can really only expel heat by two ways,” Carmine DiCenso, Executive Director at Dakin Humane Society told 22News. “The major one is panting, that’s why you see dogs in the heat with their mouths open and their tongues out really panting heavily and they can expel a little bit of heat from the pads of their feet and their ears.”

It is against Massachusetts law to leave a dog inside a hot car.

This applies to any pets, not just dogs.