MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – A white sedan with three men is stopping at the end of people’s driveways around Pitcher Street in Montgomery.

The Russell-Montgomery Police Department says no further information is available, and they are continuing to check the area for this vehicle to see what they’re doing.

Anyone who sees anything or has video or photos of the vehicle or people on their property should contact police.

