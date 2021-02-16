Police warn residents eligible for COVID vaccine of ‘buddy system’ scams

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are warning residents about scams surrounding the new buddy system when getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

The scams are increasing across Massachusetts, and police and state officials are urging seniors to only trust close friends and family to take them to appointments.

Many of these scams come in the form of advertisements, targeting seniors, saying they will take them to their vaccine appointments. If someone calls you, emails you, or even approaches you about accompanying you to get a vaccine, say no.

“Don’t give anyone that you don’t know any information. Unfortunately, there are people out there that will take advantage of that. So the companion system is really for your close circles of friends and family only,” Springfield Police Department Commissioner, Cheryl Clapprood, told 22News.

The scams go beyond trying to accompany someone to a vaccine appointment. Criminals could potentially steal financial information and personal information like your health insurance, address, and social security number.

The fake advertisements have become so common that the attorney general’s office has set up a reporting system. You can fill out the form on the AG’s website.

If you feel threatened or have been contacted by the scam you can also reach out to your local police department.