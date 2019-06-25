Police warning residents not to bring fireworks from out of state

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fireworks are a fun way to celebrate the Fourth of July, but you can’t legally use them in Massachusetts.

It could cost you money if you’re caught using fireworks or bringing them back from out of state.

“Just because they’re advertised doesn’t make it ok to buy them and bring them back,” one local resident said.

It’s the time of year when New Hampshire businesses freely advertise their fireworks on Massachusetts highways.

Stateline Fireworks is tempting drivers on I-91 to buy their fireworks in New Hampshire, where they are legal. But the state has its own signs reminding drivers that they are illegal here.

If police find fireworks in your car, they will confiscate them and they could fine you up to $100. You can be arrested and criminally charged for selling fireworks in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Police officers are required to confiscate fireworks at people’s homes or in vehicles. Chicopee Police said they’re not only illegal, but they can also pose serious consequences for people with PTSD.

“We’re concerned for our PTSD vets they hear the explosion going off it can be a cause for an alarm for them,” said Officer Mike Wilk. “Plus you don’t want fireworks to land on a neighbor’s house or property and catch on fire. That’s why we recommend it to the experts and just don’t do it.”

Chicopee Police advise you to bring all confiscated fireworks to a State Police facility where they are destroyed safely. If you want to enjoy fireworks on the ‘Fourth’ this year, leave it to the professionals.

The Spirit of Springfield is holding its annual Star Spangled Springfield Fourth of July celebration at Riverfront Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.