Police warning residents of scammers pretending to work for Chicopee Water Department

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
chicopee police car_152165

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Water Department has received several reports of someone impersonating the department’s personnel, according to the Chicopee Police Department.

The scammers are attempting to schedule appointments to test residents’ water but Chicopee Water Department says they are not scheduling or sampling water at this time.

The department reminds all residents that water department employees carry an identification.

For questions or concerns, contact the Chicopee Water Department at 413-594-3420.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today