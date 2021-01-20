Police warning residents of scammers pretending to work for Chicopee Water Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Water Department has received several reports of someone impersonating the department’s personnel, according to the Chicopee Police Department.

The scammers are attempting to schedule appointments to test residents’ water but Chicopee Water Department says they are not scheduling or sampling water at this time.

The department reminds all residents that water department employees carry an identification.

For questions or concerns, contact the Chicopee Water Department at 413-594-3420.