Polish deli adds European flavor to reflect heritage on Thanksgiving

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many of the Springfield area’s Polish-American families enjoy adding some European flavor, reflecting their heritage, to their Thanksgiving dinner.

Bernat’s Deli in Chicopee is always busy on the day before Thanksgiving.

Since Polish immigrants didn’t bring a Thanksgiving turkey tradition to America, many celebrate Thanksgiving by serving the traditional ham and kielbasa instead of turkey.

Maria Olszak went to Bernat’s with her Thanksgiving shopping list. “We have the pierogi, we have the sausage—the kielbasa—and also the bread.”

Store co-owner Melissa Bernat said that among the most popular food items are “Kielbasa, pierogi, golumpki, can’t forget the rye bread—very important—and always the delicious desserts to top off the meal.”

During the time 22News visited Bernat’s, most customers gravitated to the bread section, saying it just wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without the Polish bread.