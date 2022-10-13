CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A month-long celebration in Chicopee is recognizing the culture of people who helped shape this country.
October is a time to celebrate Polish American Heritage, itt was first acknowledged in 1981 as a way to celebrate diversity, culture, and history. Chicopee Mayor John Vieau joined the city’s Polish community for a flag raising in celebration in front of City Hall Thursday morning.
“We as a community like to recognize every race, color, and creed which makes Chicopee so unique and diverse, and this month, especially today, we’re focused on Polish Heritage Month.”
The flag-raising was followed by a small reception by the Mayor’s Office, a proud day for Polish families who to chose to make Chicopee their home.