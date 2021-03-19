Polish flag raised in Chicopee for St. Joseph’s Day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a great tradition in Chicopee, the raising of the polish flag while the assembled men and women sing the polish national anthem.

For Polish immigrant Frank Chmura, it’s an occasion he always attended, “I came to the United States in 1962 in Holyoke. I came here from Poland, I remember the Germans in Poland.”

The Polish flag now flies over alongside city hall.

“We are going through a time of uncertainty and the city has a population of every race, creed and color,” said Chicopee Mayor John Vieau.

St. Joseph’s Day is a revered occasion that’s saluted every year by members of the state legislative delegation.

“It gives me great pride to represent the Hampden district. It’s a vibrant diverse community,” said Senator Adam Gomez.