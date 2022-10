HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Joshua Garcia and members of the Polish American community will raise the Polish flag in celebration of Polish American Heritage Month.

This year marks the 1,056th anniversary of Christianity in Poland, as well as the 104th year of Poland’s restoration to the map of Europe, which regained its independence after 123 years of political partitions.

The flag raising will be on Monday at 11:30 a.m. in front of Holyoke City Hall, and the public is welcome to attend.