CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A flag raising was held in Chicopee Monday with deep religious significance for the western Massachusetts’ Polish population.

St. Joseph’s feast day is revered as a day of celebration in so much of the Christian world. Dozens of Chicopee’s Polish-American citizens gathered at the flag court across from city hall to observe

St. Joseph’s Day, which traditionally would have been celebrated on Sunday.

Mayor John Vieau noting how blessed his city is to be home to ethnic groups who value the traditions of their heritage, “We have so many people in Chicopee from from Polish descent, the heritage and traditions of the Polish community active is what it’s all about today.”

Chicopee City Council Vice President Robert Zygarowski is so proud that Mayor Vieau chose him to receive the Mayor proclamation designating Monday as St. Joseph’s Day, “My mother’s from Canada, my father was from Poland. I grew up in Chinatown in Chicopee Falls, so I’m very proud of the proud of the Polish heritage that was have in the city of Chicopee.”

A culture celebrated each day at the nearby Polish Center of Discovery and Learning on the campus of Elm’s College in Chicopee. with its vast array of cultural icons and Polish memorabilia.

“We just don’t collect stuff, we tell the story of the people and the culture, we have so much to share in this museum. So please, come on down and take some time to celebrate our Polish heritage,” said Joanne Gruszkos, board chair of the center.