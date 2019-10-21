Polish Flag Raising in Chicopee celebrates Polish American Heritage Month

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – There will be a Polish Flag Raising to celebrate Polish American Heritage Month at the Chicopee City Hall on Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Chicopee Mayor Richard J. Kos, President, CEO of Polish National Credit Union James Kelly, Chicopee City Councilors and Elected Officials, and St. Stanislaus School Students will participate in the flag-raising at 12:00 p.m.

22News will be covering the flag raising and you can watch the full report on 22News starting at 5:00 p.m.