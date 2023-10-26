CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In a display of community support, Polish National Credit Union (PNCU) announced a generous donation of $25,000 to the Chicopee Boys and Girls Club on Wednesday.

These funds will play a pivotal role in the construction of the eagerly anticipated Chicopee Boys and Girls Club’s Teen Center, set to open its doors in the spring of 2024.

From left to right; Jason Reed, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee, MA, Jim Kelly, CEO of the Polish National Credit Union, Mike Sugure, EVP of the Polish National Credit Union (Photo courtesy of Chikmedia)

The Polish National Credit Union has long been dedicated to meeting the needs of local residents and contributing to the growth of their communities. With the substantial donation to the Chicopee Boys and Girls Club, PNCU has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the welfare of the western Massachusetts community.

The Teen Center will be situated conveniently across from the main Chicopee Boys and Girls Club building, located at 664 Meadow Street, with an unexpected completion date in late spring 2024.

Jim Kelly, the CEO of PNCU, expressed the organization’s strong dedication to fostering meaningful relationships and reinforcing local communities. He stated, “Our focus has always been on building relationships, and most of our giving is targeted to help strengthen our local communities. Through this donation, it will not only enrich the lives of today’s youth but also lay a foundation for the future.”

The $25,000 contribution to the Chicopee Boys and Girls Club’s Teen Center project is expected to have a transformative impact on the community, providing a safe and nurturing environment for the youth of western Massachusetts. This substantial contribution will be instrumental in shaping the future of the region, fostering growth, and bringing the community closer together.