Polish National Credit Union donates $5K towards East Longmeadow veteran memorial

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of East Longmeadow moved one step closer Tuesday to building a Memorial honoring its veterans.

Polish National Credit Union stepped up Tuesday with a $5,000 donation. Closing the gap towards the nearly half million dollar cost of the memorial on the front lawn of the town’s senior center on North Main street.

Memorial committee chairman Terry Glusko is grateful for this latest donation, “Up to this point from 2018. we’ve raised over a quarter of a million dollars. And that’s because of the generosity of the financial institutions and the public in general.”

Donations have slowed during the height of COVID-19 but that’s expected to change now that the pandemic is waning.