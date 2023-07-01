SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Summer Swim Season and the pool at Forest Park is now open.

Families will now be able to take a dip in the pool at Forest Park any day of the week. The pool hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., so if you are looking for a place to cool down this summer, Forest Park is now an option.

It will be open to the public for casual swimming, recreational swimming, special groups, and clubs. Another way to beat the heat this summer is going to local splash pads. The Splash pads at Adams Park, Hubbard Park, Riverfront Park, and Emily Bill Park are also open.

Before you head to the Forest Park pool this summer, the city is asking that residents register for a pool pass.