Increase in pool sales due to canceled summer vacation plans

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Staycations this summer are creating a high demand for pools, and retailers are trying to keep up.

It will be the summer of the backyard as people are canceling vacations and planning on staying at home during the pandemic, and that is causing outdoor retailers to see a major increase of sales. Ted Hebert is the owner of Teddy Bear Pools & Spas in Chicopee and he told 22News that pools are selling quickly.

“We started close to 450 pools, I think we got less than 250-240 left and they are going that fast,” said Herbert.

Hebert told 22News the high demand is good for business, but is creating a huge stress for dealers with manufacturing shutdowns and low inventory.

Hebert said the pandemic and weather combined have caused major setbacks in building pools normally people are buying pools prior to Memorial Day, the latest being the fourth of July, so those waiting to buy should consider making their move now.

Herbert told 22News, “Once we run out there will be no more pools left this year. Move on it right away, don’t hesitate, because it might not be here tomorrow. Please be patient with any pool dealer, please have patience, business is not as usual.”

Teddy Bear Pools is back open to the public. Hebert said they’ve implemented stick social distancing measures to ensure the safety of employees and customers.

According to BusinessWire, Boats and RV’s are also seeing a major increase in sales.