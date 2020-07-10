Pool & spa expo, cream puffs drive-thru: What to expect this weekend at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A busy weekend for the Eastern States Exposition will be taking place with multiple events throughout the grounds and preparation is already underway.

One of the most anticipated events is a drive-thru for the famous Big E cream puff and eclairs happening on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

22News spoke with Bill Silsby, a partner and baker at WNS Bakery in Salisbury, on what visitors can expect this weekend.

“I understand there will be no single servings. Only three packs or six packs. We tried to expedite this because it’s going to be basically a drive-thru so we can’t do custom orders,” Silsby said.

Bakers are preparing thousands of desserts for people who come to the drive-thru. Visitors are asked to stay in their cars and wear masks when interacting with Big E staff.

The Big E grounds is also hosting a pool and spa exposition in the Mallary Complex throughout the weekend.

“I expect us to be very busy,” salesman Robert Sarbone told 22News. “We’re in a unique situation this year. There’s not enough tubs and we have them, not many people do. People should come down and get them while they’re here.”

The expo is the first big event the Eastern States Exposition has put on since Governor Baker eased gathering restrictions in Phase 3. And they’ve put in safety protocols such as having stickers on the floor to show which ways to walk in and everyone who will come to the expo has to wear a mask.

Sales experts say there’s an uptick in people buying hot tubs since the pandemic began. The Storrowtown Village gift shop has also re-opened and the museum will open to visitors on Monday.

To find specific times for each of this weekend’s events at the Eastern States Exposition, click here.