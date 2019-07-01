Pools open for summer in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Community pools in Springfield are officially opening for the summer season Monday!
The pools at Forest Park, Gerena School, and Five Mile Pond will be open to Springfield residents throughout the week until August 12. After that, the pools and pond will be open on the weekends until Labor Day in September.
Residents can swim at the pools and pond during the following times:
- Forest Park: 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- Five Mile Pond: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday
- Gerena School: 11:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.