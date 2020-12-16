Pop-up shop in Holyoke to give families in need options this holiday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local non-profits joined forces Tuesday night for a pop-up Christmas Toy Store in Holyoke.

The store is located at 413 Main Street. Inside, there are popular donated toys and local teens are working the registers.

The pop-up store is made possible through a partnership between Hope Worldwide Pioneer Valley and Nueva Esperanza in Holyoke.

“People just really want respect and they want their strengths to be brought out and to use what they have to get out of the situations that they are in and it’s something that could be better for them,” said Cathy Morgado, director of Hope Worldwide Pioneer Valley.

The next pop-up event is slated for this Thursday, at the same location. All proceeds go back into funding neighborhood programs for next year.