SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The pop-up stands selling Mother’s Day roses were in all their glory Sunday.

R & R Wholesale Florist has sold flowers from a location in the Pine Point neighborhood of Springfield for more than 35 years.

Business is always good on Mother’s Day in addition to Easter Sunday and Valentine’s Day. A spokesperson told 22News that last minute shoppers might have the right idea.

“They like them fresh. They don’t want them sitting in the trunk for two or three days. They come in the morning and we just fill them up,” said Susan McKnight.

McKnight said customers were waiting to buy roses well before they opened at 8 a.m. Sunday, and they were expected to sell out by late in the afternoon.