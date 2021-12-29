Pop-up vaccine clinic held in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held in East Longmeadow Wednesday with a local company encouraging people to get the shot.

Hampden County has the lowest vaccination rate in the state at just 64 percent of those eligible getting the vaccine. That’s according to the most recent report from the state’s Department of Public Health which they put out each week.

The site at Golden Years in East Longmeadow was giving out about 120 shots and in the first few hours they had already seen a few dozen come in. They were giving out Pfizer, Moderna vaccines and boosters. The goal is to get shots in as many arms as possible.

Brian Santaniello, Chief of Staff of Golden Years Home Care Services told 22News, “I’d like to see the community at 80 and 90 percent vaccination eventually, so I would think that would slow the virus down. Whatever we can do now will be helpful.”

Health experts said that with the vast majority of people in the hospital with COVID-19, getting the vaccine as well as the booster is a key way to prevent you from getting a serious illness.