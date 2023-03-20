SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pope Francis Preparatory School’s Boys’ Hockey Team is now D1 State Champions.

After Sunday’s game at TD Garden, the Pope Francis Preparatory School’s Boys’ Hockey Team brought home the D1 State Championship home to western Massachusetts.

According to Pope Francis Preparatory School, Senior Josh Iby had the game-winning goal with less than 30 seconds left in the game. There were pre-game festivities before the game at one at The Greatest Bar in Boston that wished the team good luck before the game.