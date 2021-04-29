Pope Francis Hockey team recognized by city, state officials for championship win

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno and other state and city officials are recognizing the Pope Francis Boys Hockey team Thursday morning for winning the USA Hockey Division 1 National Championship.

The Pope Francis team, which for purposes of the tournament played under the name “Springfield Cardinals,” shut out their opponent 3-0 on April 19 to become champions. The Cardinals outscored their opponents 51 to 5 throughout the national tournament.

Mayor Sarno will join with the following people at Pope Francis Preparatory School at 10:30 a.m.:

  • State Representative Bud Williams
  • State Representative Angelo Puppolo
  • State Representative Brian Ashe
  • City Councilor Michael Fenton  

The tournament, which began on April 15, took place in Omaha, Nebraska. The championship game was held at Ralston Arena in Omaha.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today