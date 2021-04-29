Pope Francis Hockey team recognized by city, state officials for championship win

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno and other state and city officials are recognizing the Pope Francis Boys Hockey team Thursday morning for winning the USA Hockey Division 1 National Championship.
The Pope Francis team, which for purposes of the tournament played under the name “Springfield Cardinals,” shut out their opponent 3-0 on April 19 to become champions. The Cardinals outscored their opponents 51 to 5 throughout the national tournament.
Mayor Sarno will join with the following people at Pope Francis Preparatory School at 10:30 a.m.:
- State Representative Bud Williams
- State Representative Angelo Puppolo
- State Representative Brian Ashe
- City Councilor Michael Fenton
The tournament, which began on April 15, took place in Omaha, Nebraska. The championship game was held at Ralston Arena in Omaha.