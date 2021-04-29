Pope Francis Hockey team recognized by city, state officials for championship win

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno and other state and city officials are recognizing the Pope Francis Boys Hockey team Thursday morning for winning the USA Hockey Division 1 National Championship.

The Pope Francis team, which for purposes of the tournament played under the name “Springfield Cardinals,” shut out their opponent 3-0 on April 19 to become champions. The Cardinals outscored their opponents 51 to 5 throughout the national tournament.

CARDINALS WIN! The Springfield Cardinals are the 2021 D1 Hockey National Champions!!! CONGRATULATIONS to our Boys Hockey players for their incredible performance on the national stage, winning the national title. Way to represent our school, our State, and the USA! pic.twitter.com/R6ZMQgy732 — Pope Francis Prep – Cardinal Athletics (@PFcardinals) April 19, 2021

Mayor Sarno will join with the following people at Pope Francis Preparatory School at 10:30 a.m.:

State Representative Bud Williams

State Representative Angelo Puppolo

State Representative Brian Ashe

City Councilor Michael Fenton

The tournament, which began on April 15, took place in Omaha, Nebraska. The championship game was held at Ralston Arena in Omaha.