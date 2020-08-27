Pope Francis Preparatory School begins in-person learning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield is open for their first full day of school Thursday.

There’s about 370 total students enrolled at Pope Francis Preparatory School, 90% of them are learning in the classrooms while about 10% decided to learn from home.

Some changes include no lockers, fewer passing time between classes and masks worn at all times except for brief breaks outside. Glass barriers are also placed in between students at lunch and all desks are sanitized after every class.

The head of school told 22News they did see an increase in new student interest since they are one of the few schools going fully in person but they were still selective in the process.

“We wanted students to come to Pope Francis because they want to come to Pope Francis not just because we’re open. We were really selective when we had the significant uptick of calls that went very fast the past few weeks. We held to our opening date at the end of August and a lot of schools aren’t back yet.” Dr. Paul Harrington

Their current enrollment of Freshman is at 110 students which exceeded their expectations.

Public schools don’t open in Springfield till September 15.