Pope Francis Preparatory School receives $2 Million donation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pope Francis Preparatory School today announced a $2 million gift from an anonymous alumnus.

According to a news release sent to 22News, this is one of the largest single gifts received in the history of Pope Francis Prep and their legacy schools.

“We are honored and deeply grateful to this donor for such generosity. A gift of this magnitude is transformative for Pope Francis Prep. To provide our school with such a generous gift, demonstrates this donor’s confidence in Catholic education and our potential for even greater positive impact on students’ lives and of those they will affect in the future.” Head of School, Dr. Paul Harrington

“Although the donor wishes to remain anonymous, we believe their story may reflect that of many of the school’s alumni and supporters who found their Catholic education to be the pivotal foundation for success in their lives. The school learned through the foundation representing the donor, that the donor very much valued their Catholic education at Cathedral High School and credits it to having opened many doors throughout their life. Head of School, Dr. Paul Harrington

The gift will be maintained in an investment account owned by Pope Francis Preparatory School and managed by Merrill Lynch.