SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City leaders from Springfield were at Pope Francis Prep school Wednesday celebrating their basketball, hockey, and soccer teams.

The Pope Francis Boys basketball, hockey and girls soccer teams all claimed their respective championships this season. Springfield Mayor Sarno congratulated students on their work both inside and outside the classroom.

Athletes told 22News its also about representing western Massachusetts.

“A lot of people think that western Mass. doesn’t have as good of sports but it really shows that us out in western Mass. can put together a team in multiple sports and make a show,” said hockey player Joshua Iby.

Pope Francis Coach Foley was even granted a key to the city, a pleasant surprise from the Springfield Mayor.