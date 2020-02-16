Popular Chicopee salon announces grand re-opening, expansion

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chic’Salon by Jose will be hosting a grand re-opening after expanding its location in Chicopee Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the celebration will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m on 1735 Westover Road. The event comes after the salon outgrowing its 300 square foot space which has only been in use since February 2019.

The newly renovated space is more than double the size of its original location. It consists of six hairdressing stations, spa-inspired shampoo sinks, state of the art portable dryers and more. There are also private rooms for esthetic services such as skincare and waxing.