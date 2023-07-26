CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Great news for residents and visitors looking to beat the summer heat in Chicopee!

The Szot Park splash pad is back in operation and ready to provide fun and refreshing play from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. However, the Ray Ash splash pad remains temporarily closed due to technical issues.

While the Ray Ash splash pad may be off-limits for now, the Ray Ash pool is also open and welcoming swimmers of all ages! The pool’s daily hours are from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., providing the perfect opportunity for aquatic enjoyment during the summer months.

For those interested in a day pass, Chicopee residents can purchase passes for $3, while non-residents can obtain them for $5. Alternatively, individuals may opt for seasonal passes to enjoy unlimited access. Chicopee residents can purchase an Individual Pass for $15, while non-residents can obtain one for $25.

Senior citizens and disabled individuals can also take advantage of discounted rates, with Chicopee residents eligible for a pass priced at $5 and non-residents at $10.

To make the process more convenient, season passes are available for purchase online. However, for Senior Citizen/Disabled Individual Passes, applicants are required to visit the facility at 687 Front Street and provide the necessary paperwork and identification.